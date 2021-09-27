Monday, September 27, 2021
     
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Farmers call for nationwide strike; tight security at Delhi border points

Central Trade Unions will organise a protest rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at 11 am today. Several bar associations and local units of the All India Lawyers' Union have extended their support.

New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2021 9:26 IST

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmers' unions, has called for a Bharat Bandh today to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws. Today also marks the completion of 10 months since the farmer protests began. Commercial establishments and industries are likely to be affected, due to today's Bandh. SKM has said that the nationwide strike will be observed from 6 am to 4 pm today. In view of the protest, SKM has put out detailed guidelines and called for complete peace during the bandh. It also appealed to all citizens of the country to join the Bandh today.

 

 

Live updates :Bharat Bandh today

  • Sep 27, 2021 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Kerala: Roads wear deserted look in view of Bharat Bandh

    Trade unions affiliated to LDF & UDF support the call for Bharat Bandh today against the three farm laws

  • Sep 27, 2021 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Karnataka: Various organizations protest outside Kalaburagi Central bus station

     

  • Sep 27, 2021 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre, extends support to Bharat Bandh

  • Sep 27, 2021 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Both carriageways closed at Netaji Subhash Marg, with Jersey barriers

    Due to the Bharat band protest, the local police has closed the Netaji Subhash marg from both carriageways with Jersey barriers at chhatta rail junction.

  • Sep 27, 2021 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Bihar: RJD leader Mukesh Raushan, other party members protest in Hajipur

  • Sep 27, 2021 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Amritsar: Police forces deployed since 5 am

  • Sep 27, 2021 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police tightens security at border points

    The Delhi Police has beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws on Monday. A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain the law an order situation and prevent any untoward incident in the national capital during the bandh. Patrolling has been intensified, extra personnel have been deployed at the pickets especially across the border areas and every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked, according to the police.

  • Sep 27, 2021 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Singhu Border: Protesters speak with the people moving through the area

  • Sep 27, 2021 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma metro station closed: DMRC

  • Sep 27, 2021 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked at Shahabad

    After Shambhu border, the Delhi-Amritsar highway is also blocked at Shahbad due to 'Bharat Bandh'

  • Sep 27, 2021 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Farmers protest at Ghazipur border continue

  • Sep 27, 2021 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through: Rakesh Tikait

    Farm leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that 'Bharat Bandh' doesn't apply to emergencies or essential services. "We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message", he said.

  • Sep 27, 2021 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Both carriageways of red fort closed

    Due to Bharat Bnafh today, both the carriageways of red fort have been closed. Chhatta Rail and Subhash Marg are closed from both sides.

     

  • Sep 27, 2021 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Would appeal farmers to leave path of agitation: Narendra Tomar

    Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said farmers should leave the path of agitation and opt for dialogue. "I would like to appeal to farmers to leave the path of agitation and follow the path of dialogue. The government is ready to consider the objections raised by them. There have been several discussions earlier. If there is anything left, the government is definitely ready to talk," he said.

  • Sep 27, 2021 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Heavy police personnel deployed in Haryana, Punjab to maintain law and order

     

    Amid ongoing Bharat Bandh in the country, heavy police personnel have been deployed at various places in Haryana and Punjab to maintain law and order

  • Sep 27, 2021 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Traffic across Punjab and Haryana is likely to be hit badly

    Farmer Union's 'Bharat Bandh' has already started and will go on till 4PM. Traffic across Punjab and Haryana is likely to be hit badly and see traffic disruptions for several hours

  • Sep 27, 2021 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Traffic movement closed towards Ghazipur border

    Delhi Traffic Police informed that traffic movement is stopped due to 'Bharat Bandh' today

  • Sep 27, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Shambhu Border blocked in light of 'Bharat Bandh' today

    A farmer on Monday informed that the Shambhu border, that lies around the Punjab-Haryana border stands shut amid 'Bharat Bandh' today.

