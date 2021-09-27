Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Farmers call for nationwide strike; tight security at Delhi border points

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmers' unions, has called for a Bharat Bandh today to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws. Today also marks the completion of 10 months since the farmer protests began. Commercial establishments and industries are likely to be affected, due to today's Bandh. SKM has said that the nationwide strike will be observed from 6 am to 4 pm today. In view of the protest, SKM has put out detailed guidelines and called for complete peace during the bandh. It also appealed to all citizens of the country to join the Bandh today.

