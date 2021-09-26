Bharat Bandh tomorrow from 6am to 4pm: What remains open, close

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bharat Bandh on September 27 from 6am to 4pm: What remains open, close

Bharat Bandh on September 27: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers' union, has called a 10-hour Bharat Bandh on Monday, September 27, to mark a year of the Centre's three farm laws that were passed by Parliament in September last year.

The farmers' union has appealed to the people of the country and political parties to "stand with farmers in their "quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism".

The farmer protests have completed 300 days on Wednesday and show no signs of abating. For the last 10-months, after the three farm laws were passed, the protesting farmers have called for several Bharat bandhs, chakka (jaam) strike, and other types of protest. The umbrella union of the farmers said that the bandh will start at 6 am and it will remain in force till 4 pm on Monday, September 27.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Haryana police have issued advisory in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by various farmer organisations.

In an advisory, Haryana Police has said that elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and the police administrations in Haryana according to directions of the state government. The police also stated that people could face traffic disruptions on various roads and highways of the state due to the 'bandh' on Monday.

ALSO READ | ​Bharat Bandh: Haryana Police issues advisory for Monday

While Delhi Police has intensified patrolling and deployed extra personnel at pickets in border areas of national capital. Patrolling has been intensified, extra personnel have been deployed at the pickets especially across the border areas and every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked, according to the police.

No protestor will be allowed to enter Delhi from the three protest sites at the city's borders, the official said.

Bharat Bandh: What remains closed

All the central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not be allowed to function, SKM said in a statement. All public and private transport will not be allowed to ply on roads. No public functions will be allowed, it added.

The bus services of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will remain suspended from 6 AM to 3 PM on Monday.

ALSO READ | Bharat Bandh: OSRTC bus services to remain suspended from 6 AM to 3 PM

Bharat Bandh: Will shops, markets be closed?

Traders, shopkeepers are not part of the bandh, Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal has said. Hence, markets are not likely to be closed. However, in states where state governments are supporting the Bharat Bandh called by farmers unions, the impact is likely to be intense.

Bharat Bandh: What remains open

All emergency and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted in states where the bandh will not be observed at full force.

Bharat Bandh: Will bank remain closed?

All India Bank Officers Confederation has also decided to join the bandh. AIBOC affiliates and state units will join in solidarity with the protest actions of the farmers all over the country on Monday, the union said in a statement.

ALSO READ: ​Delhi Police intensifies patrolling, deploys extra personnel ahead of Bharat Bandh

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh on Sept 27: Bank union, political parties join farmers' strike | All you need to know

Latest India News