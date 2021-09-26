Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Bharat Bandh: Haryana Police issues advisory for Monday (Representational Image)

The Haryana Police has put in place elaborate arrangements to maintain peace and order, during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on Monday (September 27) to protest the Centre's three farm laws.

The call has been given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, spearheading the farmers' agitation against three central agri laws, which were enacted in September last year.

In an advisory, police also stated that people could face traffic disruptions on various roads and highways of the state due to the 'bandh' on Monday.

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and the police administrations in Haryana according to directions of the state government, a Haryana police spokesperson said.

"The primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems across the state," he said.

"As per reports, it is expected that agitating groups may sit on 'dharna' on various roads and highways and block them for some time. The national and state highways in the state may see some traffic disruptions for several hours," the spokesman said.

Citizens are being informed in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience, he said.

Districts have also been asked to make necessary arrangements in this regard, the spokesman said.

The Haryana Police has appealed to farmers to raise their issues peacefully without disturbing the law and order situation.

"Stern action, as per the law, will be taken against elements trying to disturb public order under the guise of bandh call," the police spokesman said.

The SKM had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.

"As this historic struggle completes ten months, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called Monday (September 27) to be observed as 'Bharat Bandh' against the anti-farmer Modi government," it had said in a statement.

"The SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make the 'Bharat Bandh' a resounding success. In particular, we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day," the SKM had said.

The bandh will be held from 6 AM to 4 PM during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country, it had said.

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws that they fear would do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government, however, has been projecting the three laws as major agricultural reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks between the two parties have failed to break the deadlock.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Police intensifies patrolling, deploys extra personnel ahead of Bharat Bandh

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh: 'In war of right and wrong, can not afford to be neutral', says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Latest India News