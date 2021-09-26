Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bharat Bandh: 'In war of right and wrong, can not afford to be neutral', says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress stands with farmer unions' demand for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday to protest against three farm laws passed in the Parliament last year, said party's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, Sidhu urged all party workers against the "three unconstitutional black laws".

"Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee firmly stands by Farmer Unions demand for Bharat Bandh on September 27, 2021. In the war of right and wrong, you can not afford to be neutral !! We urge every Congress worker to fight with all their might against the three Unconstitutional Black Laws!!," tweeted Sidhu

Following a two-day national convention at the Singhu border last month, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27 against the Centre's three contentious farm laws and has appealed to the people of the country to join their nation-wide strike.

The farmer protests have completed 300 days on Wednesday and show no signs of abating.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Bharat Bandh: All you need to know

SKM, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, also asked political parties to "stand with farmers in their "quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism".

The bandh will start at 6 am and it will remain in force till 4 pm during which all the central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not be allowed to function.

Public and private transport will not be allowed to ply on roads. No public functions will be allowed.

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

