Monday, September 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bharat Bandh: Full list of trains affected due to farmers' protest

Bharat Bandh: Full list of trains affected due to farmers' protest

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has urged people to come out of their houses after lunchtime and appealed to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2021 11:44 IST
bharat bandh
Image Source : PTI

Patiala: A farmer holds the flag of Bhartya Kisan Union as he sits between railway tracks to protest against farm reform laws, during farmers' Bharat Bandh, at Dhablaan village

Hundreds of farmers on Monday gathered at various places across the country in the wake of Bharat Bandh, blocking national highways, including those connecting Delhi to Punjab and Haryana, squatting on railway tracks and roads leading to traffic diversions and disruptions in vehicular movement. Rail operations in Delhi, Ambala and Firozepur divisions were impacted with people sitting on tracks. More than 20 railway tracks in Delhi were blocked by protesting farmers. Over 20 trains in the Ambala and Firozepur division have been affected, according to Northern Railway.

Bharat Bandh: Here's a list of trains cancelled

  • New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express
  • New Delhi-Moga Express
  • Delhi-Pathankot Express
  • Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express
  • New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express 
  • New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express
  • Passengers trains from Rohtak, Hisar, Bhatinda 
  • Passenger train to Sri Ganganagar

The bandh has garnered support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society. State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh protest.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh traffic updates

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News