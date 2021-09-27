Bharat Bandh: Full list of trains affected due to farmers' protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patiala: A farmer holds the flag of Bhartya Kisan Union as he sits between railway tracks to protest against farm reform laws, during farmers' Bharat Bandh, at Dhablaan village

Hundreds of farmers on Monday gathered at various places across the country in the wake of Bharat Bandh, blocking national highways, including those connecting Delhi to Punjab and Haryana, squatting on railway tracks and roads leading to traffic diversions and disruptions in vehicular movement. Rail operations in Delhi, Ambala and Firozepur divisions were impacted with people sitting on tracks. More than 20 railway tracks in Delhi were blocked by protesting farmers. Over 20 trains in the Ambala and Firozepur division have been affected, according to Northern Railway.

Bharat Bandh: Here's a list of trains cancelled

New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express

New Delhi-Moga Express

Delhi-Pathankot Express

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express

New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express

Passengers trains from Rohtak, Hisar, Bhatinda

Passenger train to Sri Ganganagar

The bandh has garnered support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society. State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh protest.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

