Bharat Bandh: Traffic on Delhi, Haryana borders affected as farmers block highways | UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers block a road during their Bharat Bandh, at Ghazipur border

To mark a year of the Centre's three farm laws, farmers early on Monday began a "Bharat Bhandh", following a nationwide call by farmer unions demanding to scrap the legislations. Hundreds of farmers gathered at various places across the country blocking national highways, including those connecting Delhi to Punjab and Haryana, squatting on railway tracks and roads leading to traffic diversions and disruptions in vehicular movement.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions, had called for a "Bharat Bandh" till 4 pm today. With farmers blocking national highways and major link roads in both Punjab and Haryana, police have diverted the traffic at several places.

Bharat Bandh: Here are the traffic updates

Ghazipur border is closed for traffic from both sides

Netaji Subhash Marg - both carriageway with Jersey barriers at Chhatta rail junction are closed

Netaji Subhash marg carriageway (Red Fort--Dariyaganj) from T point Subhash park Carriageway (Dariyaganj --Red Fort) at khas cut near Kabutar Market is closed

Traffic movement is closed on Dhansa Border Both Carriageway

National Highway 24 and National Highway 9 are closed. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised to take an alternate route for Ghaziabad i.e. Vikas Marg for Ghaziabad and for Noida via DND

Massive traffic snarl seen at Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by Delhi Police

Traffic movement is closed on Red Fort - Both the carriageways Chhatta Rail and Subhash Marg are closed from both sides

Noida Traffic Police have released a helpline number - 9971009001, for any issues, assistance

Traffic snarl at Noida DND toll for vehicles going towards Delhi, due to checking by the traffic police

Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) has been blocked by protesting farmers

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi voices support for farmers

Latest India News