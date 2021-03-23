Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi found Covid positive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi has tested Covid positive. She will be in home-isolation at Varsha bungalow.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded about 28,699 new cases in the state. At least 132 COVID-19 deaths were also reported in the state, taking the case fatality rate to 2.12 percent.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has been hinting at an imminent lockdown in the state if the situation does not improve. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was "very worried" about the situation in the state. "He has requested people to behave responsibly to avoid COVID, otherwise, the government will have to resort to imposing a lockdown. People must adhere to the guidelines," the minister had said.

