Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security beefed up after death threats

Officials said that the State Intelligence Department (SID) monitored the inputs about the threats to Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's security was tightened on Sunday after specific inputs were received about a threat to his life. A probe has also been ordered by the state's home department, headed by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to trace the caller.

Shinde, who currently has a Z-category security cover, will receive extra security. Simultaneously, security at Shinde's official residence 'Varsha', at Malabar Hill and his private home in Thane city was beefed up with additional forces deployed.

Earlier, Shinde - who leads the rebel Shiv Sena faction which toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt in June - had been the target of similar threats from Maoists and anti-national elements earlier when he was a minister in the previous government.

Though officials are tightlipped, there's speculation that the latest threats may be linked to the Centre's decision to ban the PFI.

Shinde is presently travelling a lot for the Navratri festivities and will address a Dassehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground on Vijaya Dashami.

BJP leaders like Pravin Darekar and Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar suspect that certain persons may be upset by the CM's tough decisions in recent times and demanded a full investigation into the matter, including political or international threads.

(with IANS inputs)

