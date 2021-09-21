Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra CM vs Governor: Uddhav writes back on women safety issue in state

A war of letter has erupted between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the later expressed his anger over incidents of atrocities on women in the state. In his letter, the Governor had advised the Chief Minister to call a special assembly session for two days to discuss the matter.

Notably, a few days ago, the delegation of women BJP leaders had met the Governor and demanded to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly.

The CM, in return, also wrote a letter to the Governor. Thackeray said that Governor should write a letter to the Central Government demanding to convene a special session of Parliament for four days and discuss the matter.

In this session, the issue of safety of women of the whole country should be discussed. The Sakinaka case should also be discussed during this session, he said.

In the letter he wrote, "Received your letter worrying about the safety of women of Maharashtra. Women are unsafe in the state, it is being reflected from your letter...especially after the incident of Sakinaka.. You meet the people of Mahila Mandal of a political party, it is your wish that a special session of two days should be called. We can understand your feelings."

"Within ten minutes of the incident that happened in Sakinaka, the police reached and arrested the accused. Strict punishment will be given to the guilty by taking the case in a fast track court."

"The Opposition is demanding a 'Special Session' but your in-tune with them is fatal to 'parliamentary democracy'. I realize that incidents like atrocities on women, rapes tarnish the country and society. Delhi has become a rape capital in the last few years. These incidents brought disrepute to Delhi. There is no need to tell that it is Centre's responsibility to look security center of Delhi. Recently a 9-year-old Dalit daughter was raped there. A woman was raped in BJP-ruled Bihar. A Kho-Kho player was raped and killed in UP. The incident of Hathras, Unnao shook the whole country. But the BJP there never demanded to call a special session regarding all this matter. There were atrocities on mothers and daughters in Jammu and Kashmir too, but the BJP government of that time never called a special session."

He went on to write, "You are from Uttarakhand, so many cases are coming up there. Can a special session be called there? There are so many incidents of women atrocities in Gujarat that a month-long special session will have to be called."

"That's why you (Governor) should write a letter to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to call a special session of Parliament for four days. In this session, the issue of safety of women of the whole country should be discussed. The Sakinaka case should also be discussed during this session. At present, there is a government in Maharashtra following the footsteps of Shivaji Maharaj. Will hople to keep getting your blessings as a father."

