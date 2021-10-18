Maharashtra to reopen dry amusement parks, cinemas from Oct 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Thackeray directed the Public Health Department to make adequate vaccines stocks available even for children who can be administered the same after a decision is taken in this regard.

A day after Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths for the first time since March 26, 2020, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to further relax the pandemic norms.

At a meeting with the Covid Task Force and Children's Task Force, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it was decided to reopen all dry amusement parks from October 22, and the decision to restart water rides in the parks or exclusive water parks has been deferred.

Dry amusement parks will join the entertainment or outing options for people with all cinemas and theatres also reopening that day.

"We are gradually easing the restrictions as the number of Covid patients seem to on the decline. But at the same time, the numbers of dengue and chikungunya victims is on the increase and adequate attention must be paid to them," Thackeray urged.

On increasing the working hours for shops and establishments besides restaurants and eateries, he directed the departments concerned to prepare suitable guidelines keeping in view the current pandemic situation.

The CM made it clear that though the second wave has subsided (after nearly 9 months), there is still the risk of a third wave and hence it was important to continue adhering to all Covid protocols.

The meeting was attended by top government officials including Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Dr Pradeep Vyas, Asim Kumar Gupta, Sourav Vijay, Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Suresh Kakani, Dr Sanjay Oak, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Rahul Pandit, Dr Ajit Desai, Dr Suhas Prabhu and officials of the CMO.

Thackeray directed the Public Health Department to make adequate vaccines stocks available even for children who can be administered the same after a decision is taken in this regard.

Since new experiments, research and medicines are being developed for treating Covid-19 worldwide, he urged the PHD to keep itself updated on the same along with the prices and the availability of the new drugs.

