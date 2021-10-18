Karnataka schools to reopen for Classes 1 to 5, announcement soon: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka government had reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 6

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said schools will reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 in the state and the government will soon make an announcement in this regard. "Already the experts committee has given the report, we will issue the order. Regarding, from when (to start the classes) and all those details, the Chief Secretary will hold a meeting with the education department," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said after the discussions, a decision on reopening schools for students from classes one to five will be taken. With COVID-19 cases declining, the government had reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 6, and for students of classes 9 to 12 from August 23.

Earlier in the day, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the schools will be reopened for students of class 1 to 5 on the basis of the recommendation of the state's Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19. "If they say from October 21, we will start; if they say a week later, we will start a week later."

Noting that the government wants to start classes from one to five in one go, he said, "but our plan is to have half-a-day classes during the initial one week or so, and thereafter full day classes, once students get used to it," he said.

The Minister, however, said no decision has been taken regarding reopening schools for LKG (Lower Kindergarten) and UKG (Upper Kindergarten) children.

