Madhya Pradesh: 8-year-old boy dies after being stuck in borewell for four days in Betul

Madhya Pradesh : An 8-year-old boy who fell in a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Betul passed away after he was rescued, Betul District Administration said on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Tanmay Sahu, had fallen into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district on Tuesday (December 6). According to officials, Sahu fell in the into the borewell around 5 pm while playing on the farm while the rescue operations began within the next hour.

The rescue operations were undertaken by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard and the local police personnel who had been at work for the last 4 days.

Earlier, the boy's family raised questions and demanded immediate results. Tanmay's mother, Jyoti Sahu said, "Give me my child, whatever it may be. Would it have taken so much time even if it was a child of a leader or an officer?"

She further added, "So much time has passed, and they are not saying anything. Not even allowing me to see."

His father, Sunil Sahu has said, "My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6."

Tanmay's teacher, Geeta Mankar, said, "Tanmay is a student of Class 3. The children of his school, including teachers, chanted Gayatri Mantra for his safety. The teachers and students have prayed to God that Tanmay comes out safely from the borewell. Tanmay is an intelligent student. His safety will be the victory of all of us."

(With inputs from ANI)

