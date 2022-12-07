Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
Madhya Pradesh: 8-year-old stuck inside 400-foot borewell in Betul; rescue operations underway

The boy Tanmay Diyawar was playing on the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently

Nivedita Dash Betul Updated on: December 07, 2022 9:31 IST
The child is stuck at the depth of around 60 feet in the
The child is stuck at the depth of around 60 feet in the borewell

An eight-year-old boy fell into a 400-feet deep borewell while playing on a field at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm at Mandavi village, an official said. The boy Tanmay Diyawar was playing on the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently, Aathner police station in-charge Anil Soni said.

The rescue operations have started and earthmoving machines have been brought in to dig the area, he said, adding that arrangements have been made to provide oxygen to the boy.

The child is stuck at the depth of around 60 feet in the borewell, the official said.

