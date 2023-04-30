Ludhiana gas leak: 'NDRF team present at site, involved in relief work,' says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ludhiana gas leak: NDRF team at the site to take note of the situation.

Ludhiana gas leak : Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present in Ludhiana in Punjab at the site where the gas leak took place and engaged in relief work.

He also called the accident 'very sad'. “The gas leak accident in Punjab's Ludhiana is very sad. @NDRFHQ team is engaged in relief work on the spot. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the minister tweeted in Hindi.

Eleven people died after inhaling toxic gas in Ludhiana's thickly-populated Giaspura area on Sunday, police said. Four more people, who were taken ill, were undergoing treatment at a hospital. The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they said.

