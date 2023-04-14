Punjab shocker: Traffic policeman dragged on car's bonnet for 1 km in Ludhiana; accused still at large

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Punjab shocker: Traffic policeman dragged on car's bonnet for 1 km in Ludhiana

Punjab: In a shocking incident, a traffic police constable was dragged on top of a car's bonnet for about a kilometre in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Thursday, April 13. According to police, the incident took place at the Mata Rani Chowk after on-duty Traffic Head Constable Hardeep Singh signalled the car to stop.

Instead of stopping, the metallic silver-coloured car hit the policeman, as a result of which he landed on its bonnet. Police said the driver then drove towards the Jalandhar bypass for about a kilometre with Singh on the bonnet. They said both occupants of the car have been identified and the duo also have criminal histories.

A video purportedly of the incident is doing rounds on social media wherein the constable is seen perched dangerously on the car's bonnet.

Accused yet to be nabbed

According to the police, the constable slipped off the bonnet after the car slowed down due to heavy traffic. However, the occupants of the car managed to flee along with the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana's Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramandeep Singh said the occupants of the car have been identified and would be arrested soon. He said that a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

(With PTI inputs)

