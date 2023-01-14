Delhi: Man dragged on car's bonnet in Rajouri Garden; driver arrested as CCTV footage emerges I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Screengrab from the CCTV footage.

Rajouri Garden road rage incident: The police have registered a case against the driver of a vehicle after a video of a man clinging to the bonnet of the moving car was widely circulated on social media. In the video, a person is seen on the bonnet of the white-coloured car, a police official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident happened in Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Thursday, January 12.

It is a case of road rage, said a senior police officer and added a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that the accused has been identified and is being interrogated.



