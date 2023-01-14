Delhi Police recovers chopped body from Bhalswa drain after 2 held over links with terror outfits

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The rented house of the two suspects.

In a major development, Delhi Police Special Cell recovered a chopped dead body from the Bhalswa drain on Saturday. According to the police, the body was chopped into three pieces. Notably, the recovery came after two suspects-- Naushad and Jagjit Singh-- who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Thursday, told the police about their recent crimes.

Meanwhile, the police said that the identification of the deceased is underway.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also visited the house and collected blood samples. According to ANI sources, it is alleged that the suspects killed a person in the house and shared a video of the killing with their handler.

Police recover two hand grenades from their house

Earlier today, the Police arrested both of them and recovered two hand grenades from their house in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in the national capital. Notably, Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they had said, adding Naushad had been associated with terror outfit 'Harkat ul-Ansar'.

Jagga is a member of the notorious 'Bambiha' gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police had said.

