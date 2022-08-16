Did Lucknow school play show ‘Bharat Mata’ being made to offer namaz? Here is what happened

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Screengrab of video shared by Lucknow Police

Lucknow school video: In an apparent attempt to disturb the communal harmony in the society, a video in which schoolkids are seen celebrating Independence Day is being circulated in a wrong way. Swinging into action, the Lucknow Police has tweeted about the video and issued clarification.

A video of Shishu Bhartiya Vidyalaya in Lucknow has gone viral on social media, in which it is being shown that the headgear of the girl playing 'Mother India' in a play in the school was removed and then was asked to offer Namaz.

Sensing the sensitivity of the issue police investigated this video and found that a play was performed by the children in the school in which the children were giving the message of not quarreling in the name of religion and maintaining mutual harmony. According to police, only a part of video has been made viral on social media to create confusion and disharmony. The police has started proceedings against the person who tweeted the incomplete video.

"Full video of drama presented by small children for communal harmony, which has been wrongly propagated by some anti-social elements and criminal act of spreading communal hatred has been done. Strict legal action will be taken against such people," Lucknow Police tweeted.

