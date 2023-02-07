'Rename Lucknow as Lakshmanpur or Lakhanpur': BJP MP urges Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP MP from UP's Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta

Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta has demanded the government to rename Lucknow as Lakhanpur or Lakshmanpur saying that the Mughals had changed city's name to Lucknow.

"During the Mughal era, Lucknow was known as Lakshmanpuri. The Mughals changed the name of the city to Lucknow, the city of Nawabs. I demand from the government that Lucknow should be renamed as Lakhanpuri or Lakshmanpuri," BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta said.

The BJP MP claimed that Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula renamed city's name to Lucknow.

The BJP lawmaker further said that Lord Ram had gifted the city to his brother and king of Ayodhya Laxman during the 'Treta Yug'.

Lucknow's name was then Lakhanpur and Laxmanpur. However, in the 48th century, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula had renamed it Lucknow.

He further said that it will be wrong to convey a message of slavery even in 'Amrit Kaal' by telling stories of luxury and wastefulness of the nawabs of Lucknow to our future generations.

Sangam Lal Gupta has requested Home Minister Amit Shah to rename the city in order to preserve India's cultural heritage.

