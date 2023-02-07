'India trusts PM Modi.. do proper homework before speaking': BJP to Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R).

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday denounced the allegations levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Address in Lok Sabha regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged proximity with the billionaire Gautam Adani.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha as the first opposition speaker, Gandhi linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014.

BJP terms Rahul's allegations "baseless"

Dismissing the claims, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad called Gandhi's allegations "baseless" and claimed that the country has immense faith in the Prime Minister and the government led by him. Speaking exclusively to India TV, BJP MP raised serious questions over his "intelligence" and asserted the Congress leader has no respect for the President of India as it was her first address in the Parliament.

According to Prasad, if Gandhi has any allegations, he should have submitted them prior with proven evidence and documents against PM Modi. Also, the BJP leader said that Gandhi was speaking in lament of not getting any crucial deal during his earlier regime.

"All the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi are baseless and have no merit. It was not Gandhi who was speaking in Parliament. Instead, it was his frustration about not getting any crucial deals such as Bofors and AgustaWestland," Prasad said in a conversation with India TV.

"Do proper homework"

Further, he suggested Gandhi do adequate research or "home-work" before imposing any serious allegations against PM Modi or the BJP-led government.

"He should have asked his brother-in-law for the land he had acquired for mega projects in Rajasthan. The Ashok Gehlot government comes under his party and he should have asked his own leader about the projects it has given to Adani and his groups," he said.

It is worth mentioning Adani Group is in the eye of a storm following the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by a US-based short-selling firm. The company's stocks have been hammered even though the group has rejected the charges. Ever since the report claiming serious fraud came out, the grand old party has been staging protests against Adadni and PM Modi and demanded an independent probe.

