LTC facility for central employees extended by two years | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY LTC facility for central employees extended by two years

Highlights An order regarding the same was issued by The Personnel Ministry

The LTC facility has been extended for two years - from September 26, 2022 to September 25, 2024

The central government had extended the period of this facility for two years in 2020 also

LTC (Leave Travel Concession) facility has been extended by two years for central government employees. According to the details, the facility has been extended for employees who visit Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Northeast.

The Personnel Ministry has issued an order stating that the LTC scheme has been extended for a period of two years from September 26, 2022, to September 25, 2024.

Under the scheme, eligible central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journeys, besides paid leave, when they avail of LTC.

Not only this, those government employees who are not eligible for air travel have also been allowed to travel by air to these states.

They can travel in economy class by any airline directly from their headquarters to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Northeast.

At the same time, the employees have also been warned that any misuse of LTC will be taken seriously and appropriate action will be taken under the Employees Rules.

It is worth noting that in the year 2020 also, the central government extended the period of this facility for two years.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Good news for railway employees: Centre approves Productivity-Linked Bonus for 2021-22

Latest India News