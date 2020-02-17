Lord Shiva temple in Kashi Mahakal Express: Owaisi tweets Preamble photo, tags PMO

Image Source : ANI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweets a photo of Preamble of the Constitution tagging PMO after a berth in Kashi Mahakal Express train turned into a mini-temple.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has tweeted a photo of Preamble of the Constitution tagging Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) after reports surfaced that a seat (berth) in newly launched India's 3rd private train Kashi Mahakal Express has been reserved for Lord Shiva. According to reports, a seat-berth number 64 of coach B5 in Kashi Mahakal Express (Varanasi-Indore) has been turned into a mini-temple of Lord Shiva.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on Sunday.

Mocking the Centre over the issue, Owaisi has tweeted a copy of Preamble of the Consitution, saying, "Sir @PMOIndia..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off IRCTC's third private train -- Kashi Mahakal Express -- between Varanasi and Indore, as he visited his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday. According to the Railway Ministry, the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corp's (IRCTC) Kashi Mahakal Express will start its commercial run from February 20.

All about newly launched fully AC superfast train Kashi Mahakal Express

Kashi Mahakal express train will halt at the following stations: Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow & Sultanpur stations.

The Kashi Mahakal Express will connect three places -- Jyotirlinga - Omkareshwar (near Indore in Madhya Pradesh), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh). It will also connect the industrial and educational hub of Indore, and Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

The train will depart from Varanasi at 02.45 pm on every Tuesday and Thursday and will arrive at Indore at 09.40 am the next day i.e Wednesday and Friday.

