Kashi Mahakal Express: Train fare, timings, stops, all you need to know

Image Source : @IRCTCOFFICIAL Kashi Mahakal Express train flagged off by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's third private train Kashi Mahakaal Express which will between Varanasi and Indore, covering pilgrim destinations. The train will be operated by IRCTC and will commence its services from February 20.

Kashi-Mahakal Express train stops

Kashi Mahakal express train will halt at the following stations: Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow & Sultanpur stations.

The Kashi Mahakal Express will connect three places -- Jyotirlinga - Omkareshwar (near Indore in Madhya Pradesh), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh). It will also connect the industrial and educational hub of Indore, and Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Kashi Mahakal Express train timings

IRCTC's new train Kashi Mahakal Express train will depart from Varanasi at 02.45 pm on every Tuesday and Thursday and will arrive at Indore at 09.40 am the next day i.e Wednesday and Friday.

Kashi Mahakal Express train return journey timings

The superfast fully AC train will depart from Indore at 10.55 am on every Wednesday and Friday and will arrive in Varanasi on every Thursday and Saturday.

Kashi Mahakal Express fare

The train will have dynamic pricing structure for reserving seats. A commuter will have to pay ₹1951 for one side journey.

Kashi Mahakal to be operated thrice a week

The train will operate thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore via Ujjain, Sant Hiradnagar (Bhopal), Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow/Prayagraj and Sultanpur. It is the third corporate passenger that will be operated by IRCTC, taking forward the initiative of the ministry to operate more such corporate trains in the country.

Kashi Mahakal express to have better facilities

Keeping in mind the overnight journey, the IRCTC has geared up to provide a host of facilities and services to passengers on-board, including high quality vegetarian food, on-board bedrolls and housekeeping services, as well as on-board security services.

Complimentary travel insurance of Rs 10 lakh for passengers

Besides, every passenger travelling in the train will be covered with a complimentary travel insurance of Rs 10 lakh during the journey, the IRCTC said.

How to book ticket in Kashi-Mahakal Express train

The passengers willing to book the ticket for the Kashi Mahakal Express can book their tickets on the IRCTC website and its mobile app 'Irctc Rail Connect'. The IRCTC said that passengers can also get their tickets booked through authorised agents and online travel partners of IRCTC.

Train to have advanced reservation period of 120 days

The train will have an advance reservation period of 120 days and will only have the general and foreign tourist quotas.

"The current booking will be available to the passengers on the platform itself after preparation of the first chart, 4 hours to 5 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train," it said.

IRCTC prepares special-package for passengers

The IRCTC has prepared tour packages of cities and religious sites covered by the train route such as Kashi, Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Bhopal, Sanchi, Ujjain, Bhimbetka, Ayodhya and Prayag.

Keeping in mind the religious sentiments of travelling passengers, the IRCTC is also offering them, with a value addition, travel to various religious places and tourism sites covered by Kashi Mahakal Express.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ: Kashi Mahakal Express: PM Modi flags off India's 3rd private superfast fully air-conditioned train

ALSO READ: Modi in Varanasi: PM launches, lays foundation of 50 projects worth Rs.1,254 crore