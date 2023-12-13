'He ran towards Speaker's chair': Lok Sabha MPs on big Parliament security breach

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber in the Parliament.

In a shocking incident, two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during the Zero Hour proceedings of the Parliament's Winter Session, resulting in complete chaos as MLAs and security worked to get control over the situation.

While one person was seen leaping over the benches in the Lok Sabha, another was observed dangling from the public gallery, spraying tear gas. The Lok Sabha members and watch and ward staff promptly overpowered the intruders. In response to the security breach, BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was presiding over the session, adjourned the proceedings until 2 pm.

Two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and they were carrying tear gas canisters, added Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The initial reports suggested that the accused sprayed a substance in the House. They have been arrested and an anti-terror unit special cell of the Delhi Police came inside the Parliament to question the people who caused the security breach.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials said they detained two protestors from in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident took place outside the Parliament. Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

Here's how MPs reacted to the security breach:

Rajendra Agarwal (Chair of Speaker)

"There is a loophole for sure. When the first person came down, we thought he might have fallen but when the second person started coming down, all of us became cautious. The person tried to open his shoes and took something out after which smoke came out," said BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was presiding over the Chair of Speaker at the time.

"Action will be taken against this. The Speaker and responsible people will make the decision on this. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached the House when all of this happened...," he further said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

"Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001 (Parliament attack)," said Chowdhary after the incident.

Karti Chidambaram

"Zero Hour was going on in the House, I was awaiting my turn to speak. Suddenly, it appeared that one person had fallen down from the visitors gallery. Then we realised that it was a deliberate act of him jumping into the well. There was another person, both of them pulled out canisters which were emitting yellow smoke," said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Danish Ali

"Two people jumped from the public gallery and there was smoke. There was chaos all around. Both of them were overpowered by security officials," says MP Danish Ali on the security breach in Parliament.

Dimple Yadav

"All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha," Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav told reporters.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay

"It was a terrible experience. Nobody could guess what was their target and why were they doing this. We all left the House immediately, but it was a security lapse. How could they enter with instruments releasing smoke?" said TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Arvind Sawant

"Nobody got injured. When they jumped down, the benches at the back were unoccupied so they were caught...Two ministers were in the House," said Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla

"He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside...This is a major security breach," said Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who caught hold of the two individuals in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the two individuals have been arrested and a thorough investigation is underway. The materials used by the two persons were also confiscated. The episode underscores the critical importance of maintaining the security and sanctity of parliamentary proceedings.

ALSO READ | Two men jump into Lok Sabha chamber from gallery, anti-terror special unit to probe them

Latest India News