Will highest polling booth in Spiti Valley, like 2019, witness 100 per cent turnout in 2024 too

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Lok Sabha elections in India are one of the finest examples for the world to witness how polls are conducted in a country which is so diverse and vivid and is a compliment to its democracy. Parliamentary polls for the 18th Lok Sabha are all set to take place in seven phases beginning April 19.

In a country like India, which is so vast and where the topography varies from hills, and mountains, to plains to oceans, also houses its highest polling booth in the Himalayas and very close to the Indo-China border.

Yes, situated in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley, the town of Tashigang in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency has the highest polling booth in the country at a height of 15,256 feet.

The polling station, which was setup in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, witnessed a 100 per cent voter turnout when it had registered 48 voters.

However, in the upcoming election, the voter turnout at the highest polling station may not see the desired result.

According to the Hindustan Times, people in the town are not employed anymore and this may become a reason for them not to participate in the electoral process.

Most of the people in the town used to work as daily wagers on contract for the Public Work Department (PWD), for as long as seven years. But, after their contracts were terminated last year, many people are now jobless.

The locals raised the matter with Lahaul and Spiti additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Jain to look into the matter and ensure them livelihood, according to Hindustan Times.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Jain said that he's aware about the issue and will take up the matter with the concerned authorities.

The polling centre covers two towns namely Tashigang and Gete and had 48 registered voters in 2019.

In 2024, the polling station has 52 registered voters. So will it witness 100 per cent voter turnout in the upcoming election as well, only time will tell.

The polling station is at a distance of just 29 km from China.

From Mandi constituency, BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.

