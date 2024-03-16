Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When will you vote? Know the poll dates of your seat here

Follow us on Image Source : X Lok Sabha Elections 2024

New Delhi: The Election Commission declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday (March 16). The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 1. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls. The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase. COMPLETE ELECTION COVERAGE

Andhra Pradesh (25), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Goa (2), Himachal Pradesh (4), Gujarat (26), Haryana (10), Nagaland (1), Meghalaya (2), Kerala (20), Mizoram (1), Sikkim (1), Punjab (13), Telangana (17), Tamil Nadu (39), Delhi (7), Daman and Diu and Dadara and Nagar Haveli (2), Chandigarh (1), Ladakh (1), Uttarakhand (5), Puducherry (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1) to have a single phase poll. Rajasthan (25), Manipur (2), Tripura (2) and Karnataka (28) to have a two-phase poll, while Assam (14) and Chhattisgarh (11) to face a three-phase poll. Jharkhand (14), Odisha (21) and Madhya Pradesh (29) to have a four-phase poll. Jammu and Kashmir (6) and Maharashtra (48) will have five-phase polling and the three big states Uttar Pradesh (80), West Bengal (42) and Bihar (40) to have seven-phase polling.

Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh (175), Arunachal Pradesh (60), Odisha (147) and Sikkim (32) will also be held simultaneously, the Election Commission (EC) said. However, elections for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, will not be held along with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.