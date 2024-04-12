Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, first after exit from Tihar jail

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday (April 12) met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, in a first meeting with an I.N.D.I.A bloc leader after being released from Tihar jail where he was lodged for six months in connection with the alleged liquor scam. Singh was released from the jail on April 3 evening after Supreme Court granted him relief and gave bail.

The duo addressed a joint press conference.

Akhilesh Yadav thanked Singh for the "help" the alliance is getting in the elections and said that the AAP leader has faced "hardships and pain" after being "framed" in "false cases".

"This (Lok Sabha) election is not happening in a normal situation. Sending an elected CM (Arvind Kejriwal) to jail in fake cases, the same way sending Jharkhand CM to jail," Akhilesh said.

"I thank Sanjay Singh for the help we are getting from Aam Aadmi Party in our fight to save the democracy, Constitution and India's reputation. He also faced a lot of hardships and pain, he too was framed in false cases," he added.

Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party are part of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc comprising over 25 parties to fight against the BJP-led NDA for the Lok Sabha elections.

The general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The results of the polls will be announced on June 4.