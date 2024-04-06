AAP MP Sanjay Singh gained weight during jail term: Tihar jail sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Recent documents released by the Tihar Jail authorities show that the AAP MP Sanjay Singh's weight increased throughout his six-month-long jail term on Saturday. According to the data released, Singh weighed 76 kg during his initial medical checkup at the Tihar Jail. His blood pressure was recorded at 153/103.

Image Source : INDIA TVMedical report

In December 2023, two months into serving his term his weight increased to 79.9 kg while his BP was recorded at 128/80. Singh's weight showed an increase again during his January checkup. This time it stood at 80 kg with 120/86.

Singh's weight reached 81 kg in February followed by 82 kg in March. During this time his BP was recorded at 132/82. During his last medical checkup at the Tihar Jail on March 28 this year, his weight was recorded at 82 kg while BP stood at 136/70.

Sanjay Singh offers prayers at Delhi Temple

A day after being released from Tihar Jail where he was lodged for six months, AAP MP Sanjay Singh along with his wife offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the now-scrapped liquor policy-linked money laundering case on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP is scheduled to visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and will later meet the families of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who are in jail.

Singh was lodged in the high-security Tihar jail here since October 13, 2023. As he came out of the jail on Wednesday, he was garlanded by AAP workers.