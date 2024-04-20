PM Modi to address a poll-bound rally in Maharashtra and Karnataka today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Marendra Modi addresses rally

Ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll-bound audience in Maharashtra and Karnataka today. PM Modi, who is currently on a visit to Maharashtra for election campaigning, will address public meetings in Nanded at 10:15 am and Parbhani at 11:45 am, respectively. The PM had earlier addressed a public meeting in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Friday.

In Maharashtra, PM Modi will campaign for Mahayuti's candidates from the parliamentary seat of Nanded and Parbhani—Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar and Mahadev Jankar respectively.

Later, from Maharashtra, PM Modi will then travel to Karnataka for the election rallies scheduled in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur. It is pertinent to note that this is PM Modi's third visit to Karnataka this election season.

Moreover, at the rally in Palace Grounds today, Modi will campaign for the party candidates in Bengaluru's North, Central, South, and Rural seats. MoS (agriculture) Shobha Karandlaje is contesting from Bengaluru North, while well-known cardiologist Dr. CN Manjunath will be contesting from Bengaluru Rural.

It is pertinent to note that both of the seats in Maharashtra (Nanded and Parbhani) and Karnataka (Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur) will go on polls during the second phase of elections.

Voter turnout crosses 60 percent

Meanwhile, PM Modi earlier on Friday thanked the voters for their wide response during the first phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. In a social media post, PM Modi wrote, "First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. I'm getting excellent feedback from today's voting. It's clear that people across India are voting for the NDA in record numbers."

According to the Election Commission of India, over 60% of voter turnout was recorded until 7 p.m. during the first phase of the elections held across 102 Lok Sabha constituencies and 92 Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, where state legislature polls were held simultaneously on Friday. It is pertinent to note that the figure is tentative and is likely to change.

In a statement released on the voting turnout percentage during the first phase of elections, the Election Commission of India said,

"Polling for the first phase of general elections in 2024 recorded high voter turnout despite the heat wave. Polling remains largely peaceful, with voters from various walks of life participating enthusiastically in a dazzling display of civic responsibility and pride. In the first round of the 2024 general elections, polling has been completed for 10 states and UTs to elect the 18th Lok Sabha, along with polling for the state legislative assemblies of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The Commission thanked voters of Phase 1 and the entire election machinery."

