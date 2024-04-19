'INDI alliance burnt western UP': PM Modi addresses rally in UP’s Amroha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally

Amid phase one polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a poll-bound rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha today. Addressing the gathering on the margins of phase one of the voting, PM Modi urged voters to use their rights and cast their votes in this festival of democracy. He said the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are the elections of the future of the country, and your vote will ensure the fate of India.

Taking forward, during the address, PM Modi assudes confidence that the people of Uttar Pradesh are going to form a strong BJP-NDA government dedicated to public service this time too, based on our last ten-year track record. He said, "The people here are also getting the benefit of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana and Mudra Yojana of the BJP government. What has happened in the last 10 years of the Modi government is just a trailer. Now, we have to take Uttar Pradesh and the country much further."

Further, the Prime Minister touched upon the concerns put up by the farmers'. During the speech, PM Modi highlighted how the BJP government worked for the betterment of farmers in the region as against the previous state government.

"This area of Amroha and western Uttar Pradesh is also known for its hardworking farmers. During the Congress, SP, and BSP governments, the problems of the farmers were neither heard nor seen nor cared for. But the BJP government is working day and night to reduce the problems of the farmers."

On the developmental initiative for the sugarcane farmers in the region by the BJP govt., PM Modi said, "The sugarcane farmers of Amroha can never forget how much they were harassed earlier for payments. But today, along with record purchases of sugarcane, record payments are also being made in the state. When the SP government was in power, sugarcane farmers in Amroha were paid only Rs 500 crore on average per year. Whereas under CM Yogi's government, around Rs 1,500 crore has been paid to sugarcane farmers every year."

Meanwhile, during the address, PM Modi also attacked I.N.D.I.A alliance for working as the enemies of development. He accused Congress for causing unrest in western parts of the states.

"BJP is moving ahead with a big vision and big goals for the villages and the poor. But the entire energy of the people of the INDI alliance is spent making the villages and rural areas backward. Areas like Amroha and Western Uttar Pradesh have suffered the biggest loss due to this mentality. The BJP government is building textile parks to promote the textile industry in the country. The garment industry in Amroha will also benefit from this. This will create more and more employment," PM Modi said.



READ MORE | Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi urges young, first-time voters to vote in large numbers

READ MORE | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh