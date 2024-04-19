Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses poll-bound rally

Amid the beginning of the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll-bound rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Friday. MP BJP media department chief Ashish Agrawal, speaking to the media, said that PM Modi will address the rally in Damoh in the afternoon. “The PM will address a public meeting in Damoh tomorrow afternoon,” Agrawal said.

Significantly, Friday's visit will be the Prime Minister's fourth visit to the state in the last 13 days and comes on the margins of voting in six parliamentary seats in the state. Earlier, PM Modi had kicked off the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in MP with a huge roadshow in Jabalpur on April 7, followed by rallies in Balaghat and Hoshangabad on April 9 and 14, respectively.

Six parliamentary seats are to undergo polling today

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the first phase of voting on all six seats in the state. In the first phase, a total of 88 candidates are in the fray, contesting for six parliamentary seats in the state, which include Mandla (ST), Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Shahdol (ST), and Sidhi Lok Sabha constituencies.

While, Damoh, which is part of the state’s Bundelkhand region will vote on April 26.

BJP to sweep all 29 seats, including Chhindwara, in Madhya Pradesh: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

On March 5, the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win all 29 seats in MP in the 2024 elections.

BJP leader and former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to win the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, predicts the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. Further, the poll stated that BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also likely to win the Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP had won 28 of the state’s 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, while the Congress had managed to retain Chhindwara.