PM Modi releases BJP's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Just a week before the commencement of the first phase of voting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

Interestingly, the release of the BJP's manifesto today coincides with the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, a towering leader from the Dalit community and an architect of the Indian Constitution.



Marking the occasion of the release, BJP President Nadda in his address, praised Modi government over their development work in rural India.



"Today, as we launch the Sankalp Patra, we will learn and discuss how we will serve the country for the next five years under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi.Modi ji ensures his involvement in all the events and activities of the Party. The proper functioning of the BJP has always been his top priority. I heartily welcome him to this event," Nadda said.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking during the occasion also hailed ten years of Modi government and said under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP has fulfilled all their promises once made. "I am glad and satisfied that under the leadership of Modi Ji, we have fulfilled every promise made to the countrymen. Be it the Sankalp Patra of 2014 or the Ghoshna Patra of 2019, under the splendid leadership of Modi Ji, we have fulfilled every Sankalp," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.



It is pertinent to note that the BJP had appointed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people's suggestions.



