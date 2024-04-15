Lok Sabha Elections: BJP will ensure overall development of big tourist destinations in Kerala, says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Thiruvananthapuram

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Kerala tourism, saying it has great potential and that his government is committed to taking the country's 'Virasat' to the world heritage scale. Addressing a public rally in Thiruvananthapuram, he asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will ensure the overall development of big tourist destinations in Kerala. "Kerala tourism has a great potential. We are committed to connecting global tourists with our 'Virasat'. We will establish new centres of eco-tourism in Kerala," he added.

On Maliyali New Year 'Vishu'

Speaking further, the Prime Minister also mentioned the festival of Maliyali New Year Vishu, which was commemorated on April 9. "In such auspicious times, we are getting this blessing from the people of Kerala. This blessing is the blessing of a new beginning in Kerala," he added. Vishu, marked as a harvest festival, is observed on the first day of the Malayalam month called 'Medam'. In customary Hindu households, the day kicks off with family members waking up early to witness the auspicious "vishukkani".

On BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'

PM Modi also spoke about the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' which was released by the party on April 9. He said that BJP's Sankalp Patra means Modi's guarantee. Under Modi's guarantee, India will become the centre of world-class infrastructure. Under Modi's guarantee, India will achieve a memorable achievement like Gaganyaan in the field of space. Under Modi's guarantee, farmers will continue to get the money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," he added.

PM highlights BJP's development strategy

Additionally, the Prime Minister announced plans to construct 3 crore new houses for the underprivileged. He also emphasized that every citizen aged 70 and above will receive complimentary healthcare. Highlighting the BJP's development strategy, he underscored the comprehensive plan designed for all sectors and communities across Kerala. "We have decided to provide free medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to senior citizens above 70 years of age. Also, around 10 crore women associated with the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will be provided training in IT, health, tourism and retail sectors," he added.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

ALSO READ: PM Modi addresses public meetings in Palakkad, highlights achievements, calls for continued progress