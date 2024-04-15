PM Modi to address public meetings in central and south Kerala today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to intensify the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) electoral campaign in Kerala. As part of his visit, PM Modi will participate in two crucial functions aimed at bolstering support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Campaign schedule

1. Kunnamangalam, Alathur constituency

PM Modi will kick off the day with a public meeting in Kunnamangalam, Alathur constituency, located in Thrissur District. He will extend his support to NDA candidates T N Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, contesting in the Alathur and Thrissur constituencies respectively.

2. Kattakkada, Thiruvananthapuram district

Following his engagement in Alathur, PM Modi will proceed to Kattakkada, situated in Thiruvananthapuram District. Here, he will campaign for V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar, union ministers contesting from the Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies under the NDA banner.

Electoral significance

With polling in Kerala slated for April 26 across all 20 constituencies, PM Modi’s visit underscores the BJP’s concerted efforts to consolidate support in the state. This marks the Prime Minister’s sixth visit to Kerala, underscoring the strategic importance accorded to the region by the ruling party.

The Prime Minister’s frequent visits to the state reflect both official duties and party functions, illustrating the BJP’s commitment to making inroads in the politically significant state.