Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of constituencies going for polls in third phase on May 7

Lok Sabha elections 2024 : Polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 7, the Election Commission announced on Saturday (March 16). 12 states and 94 constituencies will be heading to polls in the sixth phase of the general elections the results of which will be declared on June 4.

The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 1. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls. The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase. Complete Election Coverage

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar sai, "India gets ready for celebration of democracy with 97 crore voters, 1.5 crore polling officials and 10.5 lakh polling stations. A mammoth exercise in democracy which is world’s largest electoral movement of man and material." He further said, "A gold standard in electoral exercise. The successful conduct of 17 General Elections, 400+ State Elections, 16 Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections is reflective of people's trust in the Commission, its machinery and personnel."

Speaking on gender ratio, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "Gender ratio is 948 women to 1000 men in the country which is a 'very healthy sign' of women participation in the electoral cycle." He also said, "There are 12 such states where the gender ratio is over 1000 which means that number of women voters is more than males and 1.89 crore new voters have joined, out of them in the age group of 18-19 years there are 85.3 lakh women electors so they are going side by side so that is a very healthy sign that women are also participating equally in our elections."

