Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit West Bengal's Raiganj, Balurghat today

With less than a week left of the General elections, political parties have intensified their election campaigns to strengthen their parties chances in the upcoming polls. The election will commence from April 19 while the last phase is set to take place on June 1. PM Modi will hold a in West Bengal's Balurghat and Raiganj along with a road show in Assam. Meanwhile, Amit Shah and Sachin Pilot are likely to address rallies in Jammu, Kathua respectively later in the day. Rahul Gandhi will also visit Kerala.