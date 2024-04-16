Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit West Bengal's Raiganj, Balurghat today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) scheduled the Lok Sabha polls in seven which will begin from April 19. While the ruling NDA is eyeing to retain power under PM Modi's leadership, the I.N.D.I.A bloc is hoping for wresting power from the BJP-led alliance.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

With less than a week left of the General elections, political parties have intensified their election campaigns to strengthen their parties chances in the upcoming polls. The election will commence from April 19 while the last phase is set to take place on June 1. PM Modi will hold a in West Bengal's Balurghat and Raiganj along with a road show in Assam. Meanwhile, Amit Shah and Sachin Pilot are likely to address rallies in Jammu, Kathua respectively later in the day. Rahul Gandhi will also visit Kerala. 

 

