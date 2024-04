BSP releases list of 11 candidates, fields jailed gangster Dhananjay Singh's wife Shrikala Singh from Jaunpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FACEBOOK BSP chief Mayawati and Dhananjay Singh's wife Shrikala Singh

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday declared the names of 11 candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mayawati gave a ticket to Shrikala Singh, wife of gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh, lodged in jail from the Jaunpur constituency.

Mayawati pitted Athar Jamal Lari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi seat.

The BSP announced the candidates for 11 Lok Sabha constituencies - Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Badaun, Bareilly, Sultanpur, Farrukhabad, Banda and Dumariyaganj. The party changed its candidate from Mainpuri by fielding Shiv Prasad Yadav.

Lok Sabha constituency name

1. Mainpuri - Shiv Prasad Yadav (Changed)

2. Badayun - Muslim Khan

3. Bareilly - Chhotalal Gangwar

4. Sultanpur - Udraj Verma

5. Farrukhabad - Kranti Pandey

6. Banda - Mayank Dwivedi

7. Dumariaganj - Khwaja Samsuddin

8. Ballia - Lallan Singh Yadav

9. Jaunpur - Shrikala Singh ( Wife of Dhananjay Singh)

10. Ghazipur - Umesh Kumar Singh

11. Varanasi - Athar Jamal Lari

