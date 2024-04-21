Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: I.N.D.I.A. bloc to hold rally in Jharkhand today

Phase 1 of polling was conducted across the country on April 19 which marked the beginning of the seven-phase election. The second phase of voting will take place on April 26. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on June 4.

Hritika Mitra New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2024 7:12 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The voting took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the first of the seven-phase elections on Friday. An aggregate 62. 37 per cent voter turnout was recorded in phase one of the Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission (EC) said "The voting percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations are obtained as polling is scheduled till 6 pm in many constituencies. Final figures will be known on Saturday after the scrutiny of form 17A," the EC said. Meanwhile, Mayawati will hold a poll rally in Amroha along with Ghaziabad. The election commission is likely to declare the put out the final figures of phase 1 poll data.

 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • Apr 21, 2024 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    'BJP and our alliance party will win': Assam Minister

    Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, " In Assam, voting for 5 seats is over and we will win all these 5 seats. Campaigning for 2nd phase is underway...BJP and our alliance party will win 14 out of 14 seats in Assam."

