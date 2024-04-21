It is India which thinks not for itself but for the whole...: PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi at the Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public at the inauguration of the Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav on the 2,550th anniversary of Lord Mahavir's nirvana on Mahavir Jayanti at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital today (April 21).

He said, "I extend my wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. To be part of such a program during the hustle and bustle of elections is comforting." He further said, "Bharat Mandapam today witnesses the beginning of the 2550th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavira."

Several prominent saints from the Jain community will grace the occasion and bless the congregation while PM Modi will also release a commemorative stamp and address the gathering.

Bhagwan Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar, illuminated the path of peaceful co-existence and universal brotherhood through Jain principles like Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truthfulness), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity) and Aparigraha (non-attachment).

Jains celebrate five Kalyanak's (major events) of every Tirthankar, including Lord Mahavir: Chyavana/Garbha (Conception) Kalyanak, Janma (Birth) Kalyanak, Diksha (Renunciation) Kalyanak, Kevaljnana (Omniscience) Kalyanak, and Nirvana (Liberation/Ultimate Salvation) Kalyanak.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Lord Mahavir on Mahavir Jayanti. Taking to X, he wrote, " My best wishes to all the family members of the country on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavir's messages of peace, restraint and goodwill are an inspiration for the country in building a developed India."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti urged everyone to spread love and harmony in the society and work with dedication for the development of the nation.

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to the Jain community. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir – the epitome of non-violence and compassion," President Murmu said in her message.

"This festival gives us the message of love and peace. Lord Mahavir showed the path of non-violence, celibacy, truth, and renunciation for creating an ideal and civilised society. His teachings will always remain relevant for the welfare of mankind," she added.

