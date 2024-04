Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Moradabad Sarvesh Singh dies.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Singh passed away today (April 20) in the national capital.

Elections were held yesterday in Moradabad. According to reports, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh was ill and passed away due to a heart attack in Delhi's AIIMS, confirmed BJP MLA from Moradabad city Ritesh Gupta.

More details are awaited in this regard.