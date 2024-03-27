Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ruchi Veera to be SP's official candidate from Moradabad, ST Hasan gets axed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI SP leader Ruchi Veera files nomination

The suspense over Moradabad Samajwadi Party candidature was ended on Wednesday as ST Hasan's nomination was cancelled by the authority, while Ruchi Veera was given a new form.

District Magistrate Manvendra Singh confirmed that Hasan's nomination was revoked.

"We have received the cancellation of the form that was filed by Hasan and a new form has been given to Ruchi Vira...As of now, She (Ruchi Vira) will be the authorised candidate..." he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Veera filed her nomination from the Moradabad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier last night, it was speculated that the Samajwadi Party is likely to change its candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat by fielding Veera, replacing Hasan.

The sources said that senior SP leader Azam Khan is behind the change of candidate. The sources said he was angry with the candidature of sitting MP Hasan.

Veera is considered a prominent member of Azam Khan's camp.

Earlier on Sunday, SP had made Deepak Saini its candidate from Bijnor in place of Yashveer Singh. Deepak Saini is the son of SP MLA from Noorpur, Ram Avtar Saini.

SP so far declared candidates for 48 seats

The SP, one of the most prominent partners of the 'I.N.D.I.A bloc' in Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 MPs to Parliament, so far released its seventh list, announcing candidates for 48 seats.

