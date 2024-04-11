Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joins BJP ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joins the BJP.

In a significant political move, former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, marking a notable defection from the opposition camp to the ruling party just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gupta’s decision to switch allegiance was formalised in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the BJP's national general secretary, Vinod Tawde, underscoring the gravity of the political shift. This move comes shortly after another former Congress spokesperson, Gourav Vallabh, also joined the BJP, indicating a trend of key opposition figures aligning with the ruling party.

Gupta’s transition to the BJP follows his withdrawal from the electoral contest for the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat, a candidacy that had been confirmed by the Congress on March 12. Citing reasons for his departure, Gupta highlighted instances of “constant humiliation” and “character assassination” allegedly orchestrated by a senior Congress leader associated with the party’s communication department.

In a resignation letter shared on X, Gupta revealed that his decision was influenced by the distressing experiences narrated by his father, who has been battling serious health conditions, regarding betrayal and sabotage over the past four decades.

Gupta was among the 43 candidates announced by the Congress on March 12, including seven candidates from Gujarat, where elections are scheduled for May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The outcome will be revealed on June 4, with the BJP eyeing to replicate its clean sweep of all 26 seats in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

