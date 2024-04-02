Election Commission transfers 8 DMs, 12 SPs in five states ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued transfer orders for eight district magistrates and 12 superintendents of police in five states, namely Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

According to the poll panel, the decision was taken as part of the "regular review" by the Commission chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The officials transferred are as follows:

Assam: DM of Udalgiri Bihar: DM and SP of Bhojpur district, DM and SP of Nawada district Jharkhand: SP Deoghar, Directed to fill up vacant posts of SP(Rural) Ranchi, DIG Palamu, IG Dumka and send panel of officials Odisha: DM of Cuttack & Jagatsinghpur, SP of Angul, Behrampur, Khurda, Rourkela, DCP Cuttack Et IG Central Andhra Pradesh: DM of Krishna, Ananthpuramu, Tirupati districts, SP of Prakasham, Palnadu, Chittoor, Anathpuramu, Nellore districts, IGP Guntur Range

Under the directive, all the transferred officials are required to hand over their duties to their immediate juniors. Those who have been transferred will not have any election responsibilities until the Lok Sabha polls are completed. The respective state governments have been directed to send a panel of names of IAS and IPS officers to the Commission and ones shortlisted will be appointed in place of those transferred out.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana appointed as youth icon by Election Commission of India

Also Read: Supreme Court seeks Election Commission reply on plea for complete count of VVPAT slips