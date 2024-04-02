Ayushmann Khurrana appointed as youth icon by Election Commission of India

Follow us on Image Source : X Ayushmann Khurrana appointed as youth icon before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The Election Commission of India has bestowed a big responsibility on Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He has been appointed as the country's youth icon by the Election Commission of India. Moreover, the official YouTube and X profile of the Election Commission has shared the latest video on social media. In the video, Khurrana can be seen making a special appeal to the people of India.

Ayushmann Khurrana's appeal to Indians!

Keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission every year assigns the responsibility of becoming a youth icon to some film actor to promote voting. This time Ayushmann Khurrana has got this big opportunity. He shared the latest video on his official X account on Tuesday. In this video, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen making a special appeal to the people of the country to vote in the general elections. He has said that elections are to be held in various states across the country in different phases and according to the day and date, in such a situation, definitely take out one day and cast your vote. Ayushmann Khurrana has also said that Lok Sabha elections are a festival, which we all should celebrate by casting our precious votes.

Watch the video here:

Ayushmann Khurrana's appointment as a Youth Icon is also significant as the actor has featured in films that aim to remove taboos and myths. It is known that before this, actor Rajkumar Rao had also been made a National Youth Icon by the Election Commission of India.

On Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Pandey, has been away from the film world for a few months. There is no latest update regarding his upcoming films yet. However, discussions are also going on that the actor can be seen in the sequel of the 2018 superhit film Badhaai Ho.

