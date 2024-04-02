'Ab toh export quality hai...', Sunil Grover wishes Kapil Sharma on 43rd birthday in style | Read Post

Follow us on Image Source : X Sunil Grover wishes Kapil Sharma on 43rd birthday in style

Sunil Grover took to his X profile to wish Kapil Sharma on his 43rd birthday. The actor turned a year older on April 2, 2023. Grover posted a caricature photo of him and Kapil. Both the comedy kings can be seen laughing in the picture. 'Happy Birthday Kapil pah ji. I wish you health, happiness, and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai ;) Lots of love,' read his caption. Watch the post here:

Guthi returns to his Kapil

After much brawl and media contemplation, Sunil Grover is back on Kapil's show. For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show is featured on Netflix from this week. And Sunil reprised his role of Guthi on this show. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor along with his mother and Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani featured on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show guest

The makers of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma had earlier shared a trailer of the Netflix series, where they revealed a few guest names. From Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will arrive on the show for the first time. Other than them Ranbir Kapoor graced the show with his mother Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor in the first episode, which is out now. Amar Singh Chamkila's team, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, and Parineeti Chopra will also feature in one of the the episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Other than them Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer will feature on this show with Rohit Sharma.

Many old faces were also seen having fun again in The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek, Rajeev Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and Kiku Sharda are also a part of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma.

