Lok Sabha elections: Congress announces 14 names for UP, MP, Jharkhand and Telangana in new candidates list

The Congress on Wednesday released the eighth list of 14 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party announced the names of its candidates for UP, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana.

The list included three Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies - Lohardaga, Khunti and Hazaribag.

Three more names were finalised for the state in the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held in New Delhi while talks on seat-sharing are on among I.N.D.I.A bloc partners, Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam said.

Kalicharan Munda, Sukhdeo Bhagat and Jai Prakashbhai Patel will contest the polls in Khunti (ST), Lohardaga (ST) and Hazaribagh seats respectively, the party announced in New Delhi.

Patel, the Mandu MLA who left BJP and embraced Congress recently, has been fielded from Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress had fielded Gopal Prasad Sahu, who lost to BJP’s Jayant Sinha by 4.79 lakh votes. The BJP this time fielded MLA Manish Jaiswal.

Kalicharan Munda will contest from the Khunti Lok Sabha seat. He was defeated in 2019 by Union minister Arjun Munda by a narrow margin of 1,445 votes.

In Lohardaga, the Congress fielded Sukhdeo Bhagat who lost to BJP’s Sudarshan Bhagat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The CEC is likely to announce the other names in a phased manner as elections in Jharkhand will be held in the last four phases," Alam said.

He said a final decision on seat sharing among the I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies is still to be taken.

Leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc said that a seat-sharing agreement has been finalised for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.