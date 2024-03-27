ED summons AAP's Goa chief Amit Palekar, others, asks them to join probe in Delhi liquor scam case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with AAP's Goa chief Amit Palekar.

Delhi liquor policy case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa president Amit Palekar, Ramarao Wagh, Datta Prasad Naik and president of Bhandari Samaj - Ashok Naik, and asked them to join the investigation on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the probing agency, carried out searches on premises linked to Delhi AAP leader Deepak Singla in a money laundering case revolving around a bank fraud case.

Singla had unsuccessfully contested the Delhi assembly polls on an AAP ticket from the Vishwas Nagar seat.

Searches were carried out by the Enforcement Directorate's Chandigarh Zonal Offices.

Earlier today, a Delhi BJP delegation met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to demand a probe into the "letters and notes" being circulated by Kejriwal's ministers claiming that he was issuing directions from custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told reporters that the party's delegation during its meeting with Arora at the Delhi Police Headquarters demanded a probe into whether the "letters" being written by Kejriwal were genuine and also into the role of his ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj who have claimed to have received them.

"There is a procedure by which such letters after proper attestation can come from a person who is in ED custody. As far as my information is concerned, these letters are fake," Sachdeva claimed.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28 by a court here in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

He faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the policy favouring specific individuals.

Last week, Water Minister Atishi, showing a note from Kejriwal, claimed that the chief minister has directed her to address issues related to water supply and sewer in the city.

ALSO READ | No relief for Arvind Kejriwal from arrest by Delhi High Court in liquor case, next hearing on April 3