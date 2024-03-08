Lok Sabha polls: Congress names Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupesh Baghel among 39 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Congress party unveiled its initial roster of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, encompassing around ten states and union territories, on Friday. Among the anticipated candidates is Rahul Gandhi, poised to contest from Wayanad in Kerala, as per deliberations held by the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) during its inaugural session in the national capital on Thursday, March 7.

Also read | Congress releases first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad