Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha polls: Congress names Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupesh Baghel among 39 candidates

Lok Sabha polls: Congress names Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupesh Baghel among 39 candidates

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary overseeing Communications, informed news agency ANI, "I believe the announcement of candidates from the states that were discussed during yesterday's meeting will be done today or tomorrow."

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2024 20:06 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Congress party unveiled its initial roster of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, encompassing around ten states and union territories, on Friday. Among the anticipated candidates is Rahul Gandhi, poised to contest from Wayanad in Kerala, as per deliberations held by the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) during its inaugural session in the national capital on Thursday, March 7.

 

 

Also read | Congress releases first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement