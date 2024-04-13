Amit Shah cancels Noida visit due to bad weather in Delhi-NCR, addresses gathering by phone

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Noida to campaign for BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma, cancelled the tour due to bad weather in the Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening (April 13). Light showers were witnessed in the evening in the region, compelling the cancellation of Shah's visit to the city, who was earlier in Rajasthan's Alwar. He addressed the gathering in Noida by phone.

He urged the people of Noida to vote for Mahesh Sharma to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his victory for the third term to the office.

"Strengthen Modi ji by making Mahesh Sharma win with a huge majority. I will come to Mahesh Sharma's victory procession. I am sorry that I am unable to come due to bad weather," he said.

More to follow...