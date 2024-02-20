Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key meeting underway between AAP, Congress to discuss seat-sharing formula

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A crucial meeting is currently underway between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress party to deliberate on a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, said sources.

According to the sources, AAP leaders Atishi and Saurab Bhardwaj are meeting KC Venugopal at his residence.

As per the sources, the potential final seat-sharing arrangement could be as follows:

Delhi: 5 seats for AAP, 2 seats for Congress

Haryana: 9 seats for Congress, 1 seat for AAP

Assam: 1 seat (unspecified)

Gujarat: 2 to 3 seats (unspecified)

It is pertinent to mention that the Opposition's bloc, consisting of over 25 parties, have stumbled to the seat-sharing issue with several parties expressing their grievance regarding the delay in formulating a strategy to take on the BJP.

'AAP to win all 7 seats in Delhi'

Earlier, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a visit to the house of senior Congress leader and noted Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Singhvi’s for lunch.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, Kejriwal said, “In Punjab, Congress and AAP have mutually agreed to contest the polls separately. There is no hostility over this...We are in talks with the Congress over an alliance in Delhi. We are discussing seat-sharing arrangements. The BJP will have it easy if there is no alliance (between AAP and Congress).”

On February 11, during a rally in Punjab, Kejriwal stated that the people of Delhi would give all seven Lok Sabha seats to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sparking speculation in political circles that the party might contest the election independently.

Kejriwal had also announced that his party would contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the upcoming general elections. Kejriwal's announcement comes as a major blow to the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc which is aiming to defeat the BJP at the Centre. "AAP will announce candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and 1 in Chandigarh in 10-15 days," Kejriwal said.

'Congress does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi'

Earlier, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak has said that the Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but they are still offering them one seat keeping the 'dharma of alliance'.

"...On merit basis, Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but keeping in mind the 'dharma of alliance' we are offering them one seat in Delhi. We propose Congress party to fight on one seat and AAP on six seats...," AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said.

AAP said it wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to the Congress, asking the senior I.N.D.I.A bloc ally to conclude seat-sharing talks at the earliest.

The party also announced its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and one in Goa.

